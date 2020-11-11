Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, US envoy to Iran discuss regional cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the United States Special Envoy to Iran Elliot Abrams to discuss regional cooperation between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The two discussed bilateral relations, including how to enhance the stability of the region, as well as how to handle ongoing security threats by ensuring that their common interests are met, according to SPA.
“Had a productive meeting with Mr. Elliot Abrams, the US Special Representative for Iran. We discussed our mutual efforts to preserve regional stability, and ways to confront current security challenges, within the framework of our two countries’ strategic partnership,” Prince Khalid said on Twitter.
The US last week announced plans to ramp up pressure on Iran, with sources confirming that the Trump administration will be imposing new sanctions on Iran every week leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Abrams had also discussed the plans with Israel during a visit earlier this week, according to media reports.
After concluding his meetings in the Kingdom, he is set to visit the United Arab Emirates.
