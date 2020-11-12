Arab Coalition intercepts two explosive-laden boats launched by Houthis in Yemen

Arab Coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea, launched by Iran-backed-Houthi militia in Yemen, Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Wednesday, according to state news agency SPA.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
"The boats represented a threat to regional and international security, maritime routes and international trade," al-Maliki said.
The spokesman said the boats were launched from Hodeidah Governorate, which the Houthi militias use "as a base to launch ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped remote-operated boats, as well as the random deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”
Read More:
Arab Coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Yemeni embassy in DC condemns ‘anti-American’, ‘anti-Semitic’ Houthi ceremony
US urges release of Jewish hostage in Yemen held by Iran-backed Houthis
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 02:15 - GMT 23:15