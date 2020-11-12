ISIS claims attack on Jeddah’s non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia

The ISIS extremist group claimed responsibility on Thursday for the attack on an event at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that injured two people on Wednesday.
The ISIS claim was made in a statement published on the militant group’s Amaq news agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It said ISIS fighters “planted an explosive device in... the cemetery in the city of Jeddah yesterday,” where European diplomats were gathered.
The Spokesman of the Mecca region principality Sultan al-Dosari had said on Wednesday: “Security authorities have launched investigations into a failed and cowardly attack that took place while the French Consul was attending a ceremony in Jeddah Governorate.”
“The attack resulted in a minor injury of a Greek consulate employee and a Saudi security man… Investigations are ongoing.”
Read more:
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘failed and cowardly’ Jeddah attack
Two injured in attack on non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah: Authorities
Man arrested in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah after stabbing guard at French consulate: SPA
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 18:59 - GMT 15:59