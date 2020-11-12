Recognize Iran’s role in supporting terrorism, extremism: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Wednesday called on the international community to recognize the danger of Iran’s role in supporting terrorism, extremism and sectarianism, a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The Kingdom affirms the danger of the regional project by the Iranian regime, and we reject its interference in internal affairs and its support for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism,” King Salman said in his opening speech to the Shura Council.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We call on the international community to take a strong position against Iran to ensure it does not obtain weapons of mass destruction and develop its ballistic missile project,” the king added.

The new Shura Council is made up of 150 members and will serve a four-year term.

The Shura Council was restructured last month with Sheikh Abdallah Al-Sheikh appointed as its head.

Yemen

King Salman also condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia's continued attacks, violating international law by launching bomb-laded drones and rockets at Saudi Arabia.

However, King Salman voiced Saudi Arabia’s support for the Yemeni people to reclaim their independence and sovereignty.

Palestine

Saudi Arabia continues to stand by the Palestinian people and their call for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Saudi Arabian king said.

“We support the efforts for peace in the Middle East via negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis in order to reach a fair and permanent solution,” King Salman said.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 01:21 - GMT 22:21