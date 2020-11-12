Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘failed and cowardly’ Jeddah attack

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday condemned the “failed and cowardly” attack that took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, according to a statement.

“Security authorities have launched investigations into a failed and cowardly attack that took place while the French consul was attending a ceremony in [the] Jeddah Governorate,” the ministry said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“The attack resulted in a minor injury of a Greek consulate employee and a Saudi security man,” the statement added.

The attack occurred earlier on Wednesday when several members from different foreign embassies were attending an event at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi authorities said without providing more details.

In a joint statement, the embassies of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States said that they support Saudi Arabian authorities in their investigation into the attack.

Also on Wednesday, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, visited those who were injured in the attack at a hospital in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, adding that they were “receiving full medical care.”

