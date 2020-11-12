UAE-Israel ministers team up to establish anti-crime programs, safety services

UAE and Israeli ministers agreed on Wednesday to form a joint team dedicated to establishing anti-crime programs and safety services.

Emirati Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the UAE’s minister of interior, held a virtual meeting with Israeli counterpart Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana, according to Emirati state news agency WAM.

The ministers discussed common projects and programs related to “combating transnational crimes, as well as other development projects related to civil defense,” according to the report.

The ministers “agreed on forming a joint team to work on the specifics of the projects and programs in preparation for a future launch.”

The two also stressed the promotion of economic and tourist sectors in their countries through “the development of common services of security and safety,” the report said.

The meeting comes as top American defense officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, visit the two countries following the establishment of official UAE-Israel relations.

The defense ministers of the UAE and Israel met in August to discuss strengthening communication channels as well as establishing “solid bilateral relations” to benefit the UAE, Israel, and the wider region.

Shortly before, head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, met with the UAE’s national security adviser in-person in Abu Dhabi.

“The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the security field, and shared perspectives on regional developments and issues of common interested, including both countries’ efforts to contain COVID-19,” WAM reported at the time.

