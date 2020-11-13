Bahrain buries Prince Khalifa, world’s longest serving prime minister

Bahrain on Friday buried Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world's longest serving prime minister, after his body returned from the United States where he died on Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Khalifa, 84, the uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, had served as prime minister since independence from Britain in 1971. The al-Khalifa family has reigned since 1783.
King Hamad on Wednesday appointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, 51, as the small Gulf state's new prime minister.
He was buried in the Hunainiyah cemetery in Riffa in a small ceremony attended by royal family members and senior representatives of the Bahrain Defense Force, Interior Ministry and National Guard, state news agency BNA said.
Read more:
Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa bin Salman: One of the world’s longest-serving PMs dies
Bahrain names Crown Prince as new Prime Minister
Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa has died: Royal palace
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 11:19 - GMT 08:19