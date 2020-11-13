Fire sparked at Saudi Arabia’s Jazan oil products terminal, no injuries reported

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Friday it dealt with a limited fire on Wednesday that broke out near a floating platform belonging to the Jazan oil products terminal.

The limited fire on the platform's floating hoses caused no injuries or fatalities, according to the ministry statement carried by the state news agency.



The fire occurred after the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the southern Red Sea launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement from the Yemeni governorate of Hudaidah on Wednesday.



“Such criminal acts directed against vital facilities do not target the kingdom alone, but they also target the security of oil exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, the freedom of international trade, and the entire global economy,” the energy ministry said.



Iran-backed Houthis have regularly used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.



The Houthi movement has previously attempted to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's southern city of Jazan.



Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north.

