Coronavirus: Dubai to allow limited crowds at sporting events

Crowds at sporting events in Dubai will be allowed to return at 30 percent capacity, Dubai Sports Council announced on Sunday.

The move has been approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Emirate’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Dubai has hosted several sporting events in recent months, including the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, and the latest easing of regulations paves the way for further sporting activity.

Dubai Sports Council said it is liaising with a number of National Olympic Committees around the world in hopes of attracting training camps for athletes in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (scheduled to be held in the summer of 2021).

.@DubaiSC's health and safety protocols have resulted in the Council obtaining approval from @TECofDubai and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai for the return of spectators to sport events at a maximum of 30 percent capacity. pic.twitter.com/qsqosaRqTU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020

Seven Asian football teams also plan to set up training camps in the emirate in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers in 2022 and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

There are also plans in place for an Israeli cycling team to set up a training camp.

The Dubai Government’s media office said on its website that “hundreds of events will be organized in various sports and regions,” following the announcement.

A number of high-profile sporting events in the United Arab Emirates have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai closes gyms, gaming centers, spring camps

Coronavirus: Dubai Rugby Sevens canceled for first time in 51 years due to COVID-19

Coronavirus: Dubai suspends theme parks, cinemas, night clubs, concerts

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 15:44 - GMT 12:44