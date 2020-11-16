Abu Dhabi offers UAE residents new freelancer licenses for 48 activities: The facts

Abu Dhabi introduced a new freelancer license which allows UAE citizens, residents and non-residents to conduct 48 types of business activities in the emirate, the Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced on Sunday.

The new license allows individuals to work without the need for a local service agent or Emirati citizen as a partner.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Previously, foreigners had to be employed by a company to be able to work in Abu Dhabi. The freelance licenses were also previously only issued to UAE nationals.

The new license allows non-citizens to conduct their business activities from their residence or any authorized locations.

The ADDED said the new license aims to “create freelance job opportunities for specified sectors, support talents, innovations and expertise available locally, and support the local economy and achieve economic diversification.”

ADDED permits licensing for Freelancer activities for citizens and non-citizens within 48 economic activities. This decision falls under the general guidelines of the individual institutions, with the possibility of working from home or any other location. pic.twitter.com/GqLfqLyF5s — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية - أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) November 15, 2020

Business activities

The business activities include: fashion design, clothing, natural and aesthetic flowers arrangement, photography studio, event photography, videography, event management, gift packaging, jewellery design, web design, project design and management services, translation, calligraphy, drawing, statistical consultations, agricultural guidance and marketing operations management, state news agency WAM reported.

More activities include: consultation activities in areas of computer hardware and software, real estate, legal consultancy, public relations, standardization and quality management, pest control, project development, procurement, technical installations, green buildings, information technology, economic feasibility studies, human resources, tourism, heritage, entertainment, administrative studies, food safety, goods designs, fine art, architectural drawings, and maritime services.

As well as: “consultations related to lifestyle development, marketing studies, parliamentary studies, banking and marketing services in the fields of energy, space and logistical consultations, fitness, art works, sculpting, handicrafts, printing services, photocopying, gardening and landscaping, printing on textiles or clothes, plastering, engraving, decoration and soap-making can be practiced with the license.”

Terms and conditions

Applicants must meet a set of regulatory conditions and terms, they are as follows according to WAM:

“In case the applicant works for the public sector, he/she should obtain an approval from the government employer and meet the general requirements.”

“If the applicant works with a permanent employment contract in the private sector, two cases are identified here. In the first case, if the employer’s activity is similar to or overlaps with the activity of the requested license, the employer’s approval is a must, in addition to meeting the general requirements.”

“In the second case, if the employer’s activity is different from the activity of the license to be issued, then the employer’s approval is not needed in this case, same thing applies if the applicant works in a part time contract in the private sector. the two parties’ agreement’s terms and condition will be applied in terms of work timings, leaves and other obligations.”

Read more:

UAE to grant ‘golden’ 10-year visas to certain professionals, degree-holders, students

Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroad

UAE has no plan for now to increase VAT to over 5 percent: Finance ministry

Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 00:11 - GMT 21:11