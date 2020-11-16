Saudi Arabia releases special issue Dakar Rally stamp

Saudi Post has released a special issue stamp and postcard marking the Kingdom’s second Dakar Rally, reported the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

The race, involving a number of international drivers, is set to take place in January 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s postal service has created a two-riyal postage stamp and a five-riyal postcard to honor the event.

Saudi Post regularly creates special issue stamps on national and religious events, holidays, Hajj seasons, arts and sporting events, and major conferences of Islamic, Arab, and Gulf summits to highlight achievements in various fields.

The Saudi Dakar Rally is recognized as one of the world’s longest off-road races.

The first event in the Kingdom was held from January 5 to January 17 2020 and involved 50 drivers from around the world.

In 2021, the race is due to be held from January 3 to January 15. It will be the 43rd ever Dakar Rally.

