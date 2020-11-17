Al-Jadaan: G20 Leaders’ summit to convene in the spirit of ‘cooperation, solidarity’

The upcoming G20 Leaders’ summit, held under the Saudi Presidency, aims to move forward in the spirit of “cooperation and solidarity” to overcome global challenges, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Next week, the Kingdom will virtually host the G20 Leaders’ summit, where world leaders of the 20 biggest economies will meet on Saturday November 21 – Sunday, November 22, 2020.

“We are proud of the Kingdom for chairing and organizing the G20 Leaders’ summit this year during this difficult period that the whole world is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” al-Jadaan said in a statement to SPA.

The minister addressed the results that emerged from the March 26 G20 extraordinary summit, during which G20 countries pledged over $21 billion to fill the financial gap in the global health system, which aims to support the production and distribution of vaccines.

Al-Jadaan stated that the Kingdom’s Presidency of the G20 launched the initiative to suspend debt service payments, allowing the world’s poorest countries to postpone the payment of $14 billion of debts owed by them this year.

“The upcoming G20 Leaders’ summit chaired by Saudi King Salman will seek to strengthen international cooperation to support global economic recovery and lay solid foundations for strong, sustainable, balanced and comprehensive growth,” the minister said.

Al-Jadaan added that the Kingdom is tirelessly working with G20 partners around the world in order to overcome the global coronavirus crisis and “emerge from it with a more robust global economy to face any future shocks.”

