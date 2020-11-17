At a glance: G20 Engagement Groups and their roles

Next week, Saudi Arabia will virtually host the G20 leaders’ summit, where world leaders of the 20 biggest economies will meet. G20 Engagement Groups have been working throughout the year on securing their perspective on G20 areas of focus, according to a press release.

The Engagement Groups are independent collectives that are led by civil society organizations from the host country, according to the G20 website.

“They work with other organizations from G20 countries to develop policy recommendations that are formally submitted, through the G20 Presidency, to G20 leaders for consideration,” the press release read.

There are eight Engagement Groups:

• The Business 20 (B20), which represents the international business community and focused on inclusive growth.

• The Youth 20 (Y20), which represents youth from over 23 countries, calling on G20 countries to take action in youth empowerment, global citizenship and future preparedness.

• The Labor 20 (L20), which represents labor unions from G20 countries, who submitted recommendations in social protection and labor market policies.

• The Think 20 (T20), which represents the academic community, who submitted recommendations on multilateralism, international cooperation, the digital economy, among others.

• The Civil 20 (C20), which submitted recommendations on COVID-19 response and recovery, economic and social justice, and the wellbeing of people and our planet.

• The Women 20 (W20), which discussed gender equality as a key driver of sustainable and inclusive growth.

• The Science 20 (S20), which represents the scientific community.

• The Urban 20 (U20), which represents city mayors from around the globe that provide the urban perspective.

“The Engagement groups met regularly during 2020 to discuss and draft recommendations that reflect the perspectives of civil society, business, and academia on issues relevant to the G20 Presidency Agenda,” the press release added.

