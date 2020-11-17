UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed, Israel's President exchange visit invitations

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin invitations to visit their respective countries, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
Rivlin's letter to Sheikh Mohammed discussed "bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve mutual interests."
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
"In his message, the Israeli President expressed appreciation for the efforts made to sign the historic peace accord, paving the way for a new era in the ties between the two countries. President Rivlin extended an invitation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Israel," WAM said.
"In his reply, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Rivlin for his positive and constructive stance. He also expressed the UAE's appreciation for the cooperation that led to the historic peace accord, which is poised to contribute to regional stability. He also extended an invitation to the Israeli President to visit the UAE."
The UAE normalized ties with Israel after a US-brokered deal which was announced at the White House on August 13 and signed in Washington on September 15.
The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank. The UAE also abolished on August 29 a previous law that mandated an economic boycott of Israel.
Read more:
UAE stresses return of hope for Palestinians, Israelis to work on two-state solution
UAE, US and Israel agree to develop joint strategy in energy sector
UAE-Israel relationship is a sovereign decision, not directed against anyone: Gargash
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23