Bahrain foreign minister calls resumption of negotiations based on two-state solution

Bahrain foreign minister Abdullatif al-Zayani called for the resumption of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine based on a two-state solution. He announced during the first official Bahraini government delegation trip to Israel on Wednesday that flights between the two countries are set to begin in December.

“Let us achieve a peace that brings prosperity to the Middle East, we must work to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, we call for the resumption of peace negotiations based on the two-state solution. The vital cooperation between Bahrain and Israel will pave the way for a new dawn”, al-Zayani added.

“We value the role of the United States in achieving peace agreements. We are optimistic about achieving what was agreed upon with Israel.”, he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 18:22 - GMT 15:22