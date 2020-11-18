Bahrain’s first official government delegation heads to Israel on Gulf Air flight

Bahrain's first official government delegation to Israel set off on Wednesday on the first Gulf Air commercial flight to Tel Aviv, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation after establishing formal ties in September in a US-brokered accord.
Excited to be on the first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel! pic.twitter.com/ngux75pRDU— Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) November 18, 2020
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates established formal ties with Israel in a US-brokered deal signed at the White House on September 15. Sudan has since said it would also formalize relations with Israel, a former foe.
The foreign minister's trip to Israel will coincide with a visit there by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They will hold a three-way meeting with Netanyahu, two diplomats briefed on the planning said.