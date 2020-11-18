King Salman and Crown Price congratulate President of Guinea on re-election

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulatory messages to Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea, on the occasion of his re-election to a third presidential term on Wednesday, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The King said, "We are pleased to congratulate your Excellency on the occasion of your winning of a third presidential term for the Republic of Guinea”.

King Salman stressed on Saudi Arabia’s support to the Republic of Guinea and emphasized that the two countries should consolidate bilateral relations, in order to achieve growth and prosperity for the two countries.

"On the occasion of the re-election of your Excellency for a third presidential term, I express to my sincere congratulations, best wishes for success and health, and further progress and advancement for your people and country.”, added Crown Prince in another congratulatory message.

