Meet Salma al-Rashid: Saudi Arabia’s Women 20 Sherpa

Salma al-Rashid is representing Saudi Arabia at the Women 20, the official G20 engagement group on women, ahead of the G20 Summit this weekend.

As the official Women 20 Sherpa, al-Rashid is tasked with organizing conferences for the event and will be holding a media briefing in Riyadh on Thursday under the heading “Paving the way post COVID-19: Unleashing the power of women in the economy.”

Al-Rashid was appointed Women 20 Sherpa after a long career as a practitioner in the social sector, where she oversaw a number of development projects with a focus on women’s empowerment.

She has participated locally in various committees to influence policy and worked alongside decision-makers to ensure a holistic approach to social development.

Al-Rashid has also represented civil society internationally at several UN human rights conventions, leading the organization’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) applications and participating at the Commission on the Status of Women.

She has represented Saudi Arabia at the Women20 as the head of the delegation to Argentina and Japan since 2018, as well as engaged in activities and dialogues to promote gender-inclusive social and economic growth.

With an intensive background on gender and development issues, al-Rashid ensures that the Women 20’s work is always aligned with its mission, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

