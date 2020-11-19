Saudi Arabia ‘setting example for the world’ in tech, says Dr Abdullah Al Ghamdi

Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to launch a coronavirus contact tracing application, the president of Saudi Arabia’s Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) said on Thursday, highlighting the Kingdom’s role in leading the digital response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Saudi Arabia is setting an example for the world in realizing the potential of digital technology… We were amongst the first around the world to launch COVID-19 contact tracing applications,” Dr. Abdullah al-Ghamdi said at the at the International Media Centre in Riyadh ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit this weekend.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted the need to address the technology gap in developing countries.

“While there is a lot of potential from emerging technology such as AI, there is also a growing digital gap which if not addressed collectively will further widen,” he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 12:40 - GMT 09:40