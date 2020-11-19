NEWS
Saudi Arabia ‘setting example for the world’ in tech, says Dr Abdullah Al Ghamdi

Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of Saudi Data and Al Authority, speaks during the Global Al Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Al Arabiya English Thursday 19 November 2020
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to launch a coronavirus contact tracing application, the president of Saudi Arabia’s Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) said on Thursday, highlighting the Kingdom’s role in leading the digital response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Saudi Arabia is setting an example for the world in realizing the potential of digital technology… We were amongst the first around the world to launch COVID-19 contact tracing applications,” Dr. Abdullah al-Ghamdi said at the at the International Media Centre in Riyadh ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit this weekend.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted the need to address the technology gap in developing countries.

“While there is a lot of potential from emerging technology such as AI, there is also a growing digital gap which if not addressed collectively will further widen,” he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 12:40 - GMT 09:40

