Science 20 leaders at G20 focused on addressing health, environment issues

The goal of the Science 20, the science-focused G20 subgroup, is to develop science-based solution for global issues, said Dr. Anas Alfaris, chief of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) speaking at the G20 Riyadh summit on Thursday.

The G20 digital summit is underway in Saudi Arabia this week with a number of high-level meetings.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Alfaris said the S20 formed four task forces comprised of 180 scientists that tackled the world’s most pressing issues regarding health, the environment, and the digital revolution. The final task force focused on foresight and how to turn science into action.

As the coronavirus rages on, governments are tasked with responding and the S20 has been at the forefront, developing policies to enable countries to respond the present and future challenges.

“Challenges are growing exponentially, and governments ability to respond to such changes must also grow,” Alfaris said. “We need to continuously ask if we’re ready.”

Read more:

What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s virtual G20 summit

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 apps ‘setting example for the world’: AI Authority president

Education is main catalyst for sustainable development: G20 chair

He continued that the world is in a stage of critical transition regarding health care, environmental issues, and demographic shifts. Further, deepening inequality worldwide threatens to undermine human progress and destabilize our communities, he said.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39