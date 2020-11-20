The G20 confirms Saudi Arabia’s central role in the region: UAE’s Anwar Gargash

The G20 Riyadh summit confirms Saudi Arabia’s central regional role, said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Friday.

Saudi Arabia holds the 2020 presidency of the G20, which rotates among members, and will be hosting the G20 summit across Saturday November 21 and Sunday November 22.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The G20 summit, headed by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirms the central role of Riyadh in the region, a site that has always been linked to stability, prosperity and concern for Gulf, Arab and Islamic interests,” tweeted Gargash.

He wished the summit success “for the sake of the world and humanity,” in the same tweet.

Dr. Hala al-Tuwaijri, chair of the Women’s Empowerment Team at Riyadh’s G20. (Screengrab)

G20 Riyadh summit

Due to the coronavirus, this year’s Riyadh summit is being held virtually, with leaders and ministers attending via webcam.

The build-up events, ranging from Women 20 to Business 20, have also taken place virtually.

Addressing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is top of the agenda this year, as countries try to rebuild from the devastating economic impact of the virus.

The environment has also featured, with the looming threat of climate change everpresent on the agenda.

This year’s agenda also has a sharper focus on culture than previous years, with culture ministers pledging to support the $2.3 trillion cultural economy in a meeting on November 4.

Read more:

What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s virtual G20 summit

How this year’s G20 in Saudi Arabia has brought a new cultural focus

Saudi Arabia will be 'one of the first' to procure coronavirus vaccine: KSRelief head

Last Update: Friday, 20 November 2020 KSA 11:45 - GMT 08:45