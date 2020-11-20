NEWS
GCC Secretary General praises Saudi presidency of the G20 Summit

Dr. Nayef al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). (File photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English Friday 20 November 2020
The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council praised Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 summit on Friday.

Dr. Nayef al-Hajraf, the Secretary General expressed his appreciation of the great and exceptional efforts made by the Kingdom during its presidency of the G20 despite the circumstances sweeping the world.

The Kingdom demonstrated its leading and pivotal role in preparing and managing the work of the summit and the meetings that took place at all levels during the period of its presidency of the G20, the Secretary General said.

