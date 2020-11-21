G20 showed strength, ability in efforts to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic: King Salman

The G20 group has demonstrated its strength and ability in its efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in a tweet on Saturday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pleased with the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, in which our country chaired this year’s work, where the group demonstrated its strength and ability to join efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world,” King Salman said on his official Twitter account ahead of his opening statements for the G20 Riyadh Summit.

“Our responsibility was - and will remain - to move towards a better, healthy and prosperous future for all,” he added.



Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is expected to deliver his summit opening remarks virtually early Saturday evening.

The summit is usually held in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year it will instead take the form of online sessions on pressing global issues, ranging from climate change to growing inequality.

Discussions are expected to be dominated by the pandemic's implications and steps for reviving the global economy.

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to host a G20 summit.

Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44