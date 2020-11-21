G20 world leaders emphasize need for unity, solidarity to overcome coronavirus impact

G20 world leaders have emphasized the need for unity and solidarity in order to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple videos released on Saturday.

The prime ministers of Brazil, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, as well as Turkey’s President Reccap Tayip Erdogan shared their views on the G20’s efforts to overcome the global crisis ahead of the G20 Riyadh Summit, set to kick off on Saturday evening. The leaders also emphasized the need to join forces to defeat “pandemics and recover stronger.”



“The world faces its greatest challenge in decades, and the biggest economies on the planet should live up to the challenge of defeating the virus and build a greener, fairer, and more inclusive future. Spain looks forward to the Riyadh summit to decisively advance in this direction,” Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a video statement.



Meanwhile, the Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the Riyadh summit will be “an important milestone” that will demonstrate the G20’s handling of and addressing the global pandemic and its “impact on each of our lives.”



“The summit will reflect our commitment to rapidly recover from the crisis and to find solutions for the major challenges facing humanity today from climate change to enduring inequalities. We must stand united and the use of the opportunities offered by this crisis to create a new, better normal,” Conte added.



Earlier Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the G20 group demonstrated its strength and ability in its efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pleased with the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, in which our country chaired this year’s work, where the group demonstrated its strength and ability to join efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world,” King Salman said on his official Twitter account ahead of his opening statements for the G20 Riyadh Summit.

“Our responsibility was - and will remain - to move towards a better, healthy and prosperous future for all,” he added.

The King is expected to deliver his summit opening remarks virtually early Saturday evening.

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to host a G20 summit.

