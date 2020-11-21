G20 world leaders emphasize need for unity, solidarity to overcome coronavirus impact

G20 world leaders have emphasized the need for unity and solidarity in order to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple videos released on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the Riyadh summit will be “an important milestone” that will demonstrate the G20’s handling of and addressing the global pandemic and its “impact on each of our lives.”
“The summit will reflect our commitment to rapidly recover from the crisis and to find solutions for the major challenges facing humanity today from climate change to enduring inequalities. We must stand united and the use of the opportunities offered by this crisis to create a new, better normal,” Conte added.
Earlier Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the G20 group demonstrated its strength and ability in its efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world.