NEWS
GULF

Saudi Arabia's King Salman delivers G20 Riyadh Summit opening remarks

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaks via video link during a virtual G20 summit on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Saturday 21 November 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz says this has been an extraordinary year and the coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented shock for the world, during his G20 Riyadh Summit opening remarks which he delivered virtually on Saturday evening.

The summit is usually held in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year it will instead take the form of online sessions on pressing global issues, ranging from climate change to growing inequality.

Discussions are expected to be dominated by the pandemic's implications and steps for reviving the global economy.

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to host a G20 summit.

With AFP

Read more:

G20 showed strength, ability in efforts to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic: King Salman

G20 world leaders emphasize need for unity, solidarity to overcome coronavirus impact

Saudi Arabian Hawks, Saudia planes fly over Riyadh to mark G20 summit

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 16:11 - GMT 13:11

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top