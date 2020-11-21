Saudi Arabian Hawks, Saudia planes fly over Riyadh to mark G20 summit

Saudi Arabian aircraft flew over the capital Riyadh to mark the launch of the G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday.
Seven Saudi Hawks and three civilian aircraft from Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) conducted the flyover, trailing the Kingdom's national white and green colors.
The Saudia aircraft delegation featured an Airbus A320, a Boeing 787-9, and a Boeing 777-300ER, all adorned with the G20 Presidency logo.
Saudi Arabia has held the presidency of the G20 this year and is hosting the virtual Leaders' Summit over Saturday November 21 and Sunday November 22.
This year also marked Saudia's 75th anniversary.
Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59