Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, global developments

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the of the latest regional and global developments along with ways to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation during a meeting on Saturday in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shati’ Palace, according to state news agency WAM.

WAM reported that during the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East, ongoing efforts and moves aimed at settling regional crises and containing tensions through dialog and diplomatic means as well as joint action to support the foundations of regional peace and stability in addition to the dangers of extremism, terrorism, hate speech and incitement, and the need for effective international action to confront them.

The two sides also touched upon the Abraham Peace Accord signed by the UAE and Israel, and its importance in opening up a new phase for relations and cooperation between countries in the Middle East, in addition to building on it to consolidate security, peace, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region, reported WAM.

The meeting also dealt with the results of the US-UAE Strategic dialog launched last October and its role in promoting understanding between the two countries, deepening bilateral relations and pushing them to broader horizons in various fields in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

State agency mentioned that H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, also attended the meeting.

Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 16:09 - GMT 13:09