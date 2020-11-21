Al-Jubeir: US, Saudi relations have gone stronger with every passing decade

Saudi Arabia deals with the US president as a friend, whether he was Republican or Democrat, says Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir during an interview with CNN on Saturday.

Al-Jubeir said that President-elect Biden has been in the Senate for 35 years, he has tremendous experience and was vice-president for eight years.

"I don't expect to see any major changes in terms of America's foreign-policy; America is a global power with global interests," he added.

"We have a bipartisan relationship with the United States, and with every passing decade, this relationship has gone stronger, further, and deeper," al-Jubeir added.

Al-Jubeir elaborated that Saudi Arabia will discuss any possible new Iranian Nuclear deal with allies in the White House.

"Any deal should include an extension of sunset provisions, expansion of inspection mechanism, dealing with terrorism, dealing with Ballistic missile program. We want to make sure that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. We want to make sure that Iran changes its aggressive behaviors and its support for terrorism," he added.

Al-Jubeir considered Houthis's possible designation as a terrorist organization by the US an essential step towards limiting Houthis aggression in Yemen.

"When you [Houthis] launch missiles at civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, that's terrible. When you use child soldiers, boys who are nine years old, and put them on the front lines with a machine, that's terrorism. We believe that this [designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization] would add to the pressure on them to come to a negotiating table and find a political solution, we can move Yemen from the state of war to the state of rebuilding." he concluded.

