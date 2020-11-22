Mohammed bin Rashid: G20 summit testified to Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Saturday’s virtual G20 summit testified to Saudi Arabia’s “global pioneering role and its keen support to global efforts to overcome all challenges facing nations of the world,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The virtual G20 summit was held under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, under the theme: “Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.”
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, said the G20 was the world’s largest platform to help overcome challenges and to “discuss ways to utilize countries and governments’ potentials for a better future to the world,” according to WAM.
“Today, the world is facing the same risks and humanity shares a common destiny,” he added.
The UAE sought to play an effective role to support global efforts to contain the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, Sheikah Mohammed said, stressing on the importance of international cooperation.
“The entire world is going through [a] critical time, anticipating an end to this crisis. This calls for collective efforts and international cooperation to ride out the COVID-19 crisis, to build strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth and recovery in all sectors and to mitigate any health, economic and social impacts.”
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said the coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented shock for the world in an extraordinary year, during his G20 Riyadh Summit opening remarks.
“Our peoples and economies are still suffering from this shock. However, we will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation,” the king said on Saturday.
Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 09:41 - GMT 06:41