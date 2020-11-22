UAE to announce return schedule for Boeing 737 MAX

The United Arab Emirates civil aviation regulator said on Sunday it would announce a return schedule for the Boeing 737 MAX in a timely manner after the US last week lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the jet, the state news agency WAM reported.
“The General Authority of Civil Aviation will issue a safety decision stipulating the technical requirements to ensure the safe return of service for the Boeing 737 ‘Max’ aircraft, and will announce the schedule for the return authorization in a timely manner,” WAM cited the regulator as saying.
The regulator said it continued to work with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on the process. The UAE carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the narrow-body plane.
Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 21:26 - GMT 18:26