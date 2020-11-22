US Secretary Pompeo ‘confident’ other Arab countries will sign Israel peace deals

Other Arab countries that will join peace agreements with Israel, and Washington will continue its efforts to create peace in the region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Al Arabiya on Sunday.



“I am very confident that other nations will join what the Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Sudanese have done and recognize the rightful place of Israel among nations,” he said in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya. “They’ll do it because it’s the right thing to do for their nation, because of increased prosperity and security for their country.”

He added that this would not have been possible without the leadership and engagement of the US and “laying down the risks in the Middle East from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Pompeo also said the US seeks to achieve peace in the region while taking into consideration the danger Iran poses, adding that countries in the region have realized the common threat posed by Iran.

“The reality is that now the Gulf states and Israel recognized they have a common threat from Iran,” the Secretary of State said, adding that the US “would love for the Palestinians to engage with Israel [but] their leadership has rejected President Trump’s vision for peace.”

