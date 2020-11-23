Arab Coalition: Fire at Jeddah petroleum products station caused by Houthi projectile

A projectile launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution station in Jedda, the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Monday.

An official at the Saudi Ministry of Energy had said earlier in the day that an explosion led to fire breaking out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in Northern Jeddah.

“This was the result of a terrorist attack using a projectile,” the official said, according to state news agency SPA.

The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries or casualties due to the attack.

“Saudi Aramco's fuel supplies to its customers have not been affected,” the official said.

Arab Coalition spokesman said: “The Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia has been implicated in this cowardly terrorist attack, which does not target the Kingdom's national capabilities, but rather targets the global economy, its supplies and global energy security,” SPA reported.

He added that the Coalition is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, and those who planned and executed these attacks will be held accountable.

Al-Maliki said the attack was a continuation of last year’s attacks on two Aramco facilities in the Kingdom, Abqaiq and Khurais.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted with dozens of ballistic missile and drone attacks since the start of last year, including a devastating strike on Aramco's facilities in the country's east which temporarily knocked out half the kingdom's crude output.

The strike was claimed by the Houthis, but the United States said it involved cruise missiles from Iran.

