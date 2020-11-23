NEWS
Coronavirus: UAE’s Emirates airlines launches free multi-risk travel insurance

A stewardess of an Emirates Airlines flight from London arrives at Dubai International Airport on May 8, 2020 amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Monday 23 November 2020
Emirates airlines will provide free multi-risk travel insurance to all passengers on top of existing COVID-19 cover, the airline announced on Monday.

All flights purchased from December 1 will be eligible for the new insurance. It will also extend to any flights code sharing with Emirates whose ticket numbers begin with 176.

The Dubai-based airline said the insurance would be provided by AIG Travel and was an “industry-first.”

“We’re very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers,” said Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in a statement.

“By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021,” he added.

Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55

