This year's G20 Riyadh summit in pictures

Saudi Arabia held the G20 presidency for 2020, which culminated in hosting the virtual Leaders’ Summit from Riyadh this weekend.

The summit was held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as leaders sought to abide by travel restrictions and practice social distancing.

This meant that the 2020 summit lacked the annual group “family photo” opportunity, the rare annual occasion in which most of the world’s most powerful political leaders are in one room.

Nevertheless, the group did stage a virtual group photo.

Here are some of the key photographs from the summit.

Family photo projection

The G20 leaders family photo projected in Riyadh. (Twitter: @G20org)

The summit in action

The Saudi G20 Presidency shares a family photo from Saturday's opening session of the G20 Riyadh Summit. (g20riyadhsummit.org)The Saudi G20 Presidency shares a family photo from Saturday's opening session of the G20 Riyadh Summit. (g20riyadhsummit.org)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince delivers speech

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks at the G20. (Twitter, @G20org)

King Salman speaks

Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the G20 Riyadh summit. (Twitter, @G20org)

Saudi Arabian leadership at work

Saudi Arabia's leadership at work during the G20. (g20riyadhsummit.org)

UK's Boris Johnson delivers message

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his message to the G20, in which he praised Saudi Arabia's future city NEOM. (Screengrab)

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks

Ursula von der Leyen at the G20 Press Briefing on November 20, 2020. (Screengrab)

Riyadh flyover

Saudi Arabian Hawks and civilian aircraft fly over Riyadh to mark the G20 summit. (Screengrab)

Women 20 inception event

The Riyadh Summit was the culmination of a year of preparatory events, including the Women 20 inception meeting shown here, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27-28, 2020. (W20Saudiarabia.org)

Saudi Arabia's finance and health ministers

Saudi Arabia's finance and health ministers at the G20 Riyadh summit. (G20riyadhsummit.org)

G20 Framework Working Group meeting in action

G20 Framework Working Group Virtual Meeting in action. (G20Riyadhsummit.org)

Environment ministers meeting

Environment ministers meet virtually for the G20 Environment Ministers Meeting. (G20Riyadhsummit.org)

