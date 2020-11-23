Virtual G20 Riyadh Leaders’ Summit attendees

Saudi Arabia hosted the virtual G20 Riyadh Leaders’ Summit this weekend, bringing together leaders of the world’s biggest economies.

A total of 40 nations and organizations attended the G20 Riyadh Leaders’ Summit virtually on Saturday, headed by the leaders of organizations and states. All G20 member states were in attendance.

G20 attendees

1. Saudi Arabia (Presidency), headed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz

2. United States of America, headed by President Donald Trump

3. United Kingdom, headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

4. Russia, headed by President Vladimir Putin

5. Germany, headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel

6. India, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7. France, headed by President Emmanuel Macron

8. Indonesia, headed by President Joko Widodo

9. European Union, headed by European Council President Charles Michel

10. Mexico, headed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

11. Brazil, headed by President Jair Bolsonaro

12. South Africa, headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa

13. Korea, headed by President Moon Jae-in

14. Italy, headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

15. Japan, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

16. China, headed by President Xi Jinping

17. Turkey, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

18. Argentina, headed by President Alberto Fernandez

19. Canada, headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

20. Australia, headed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Non-G20 attendees

A number of non-G20 nations and organizations also attended the summit.

• United Arab Emirates, headed by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

• Jordan, headed by King Abdullah II

• Rwanda, headed by President Paul Kagame

• Singapore, headed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

• Spain, headed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

• Switzerland, headed by President Simonetta Sommaruga

• Vietnam, headed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

• European Commission (EU), headed by President Ursula von der Leyen

• United Nations, headed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

• International Monetary Fund, headed by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

• Islamic Development Bank, headed by President Dr. Bandar Hajjar

• Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), headed by Secretary-General Angel Gurría

• World Bank Group, headed by President Malpass David R. Malpass

• World Health Organization, headed by Director-General Tedros Adhanom

• Arab Monetary Fund, headed by Director General Chairman Dr. Abdulrahman al-Hamidy

• Financial Action Task Force, headed by President Marcus Pleyer

• Financial Stability Board, headed by Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles

• Food & Agriculture Organization, headed by Director-General Qu Dongyu

• World Trade Organization, headed by Deputy Director-General Alan Wolff

• International Labor Organization, headed by Director-General Guy Ryder

The G20 leaders said on Sunday they will “spare no effort” to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus worldwide, and support poor countries whose economies have been hit by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full text of the final communique of the G20 leaders at the end of the G20 Riyadh Summit here.

