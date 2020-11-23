Y20 chair says group focused on empowering youth, global citizenship

This year’s G20 youth engagement group has been working on three key areas for the world’s youth – future readiness, empowering youth, and global citizenship – according to its chair Othman al-Moamar.

Al-Moamar, who heads Young 20 (Y20), explained the role of the Y20 to Al Arabiya after the G20 held its Leaders’ Summit in Riyadh this weekend.

When it comes to future readiness, he said the group focused on future skills and entrepreneurship. The focus of the second area, empowering youth, dealt with leadership skills of young people.

The third area, global citizenship, was mainly about tolerance and sustainable development, al-Moamar said.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s youth were already facing many issues, the chair said, adding that the pandemic has made it even harder for the youth of today, especially when it comes to employment and education.

“A lot of students were affected by the coronavirus, especially since most educational institutions had to close down, affecting the quality of education and access to education,” al-Moamar said, stressing on the importance of digital education.

When it comes to employment, which was also an area of focus at the Y20, a 2025 roadmap for youth has been drawn up by the group, according to the chair.

Last week, al-Moamar said COVID-19 pushed challenges to new extremes.

Young people “are affected in terms of employment, access to education, and quality of education,” he said at a media briefing titled: ‘Youth Matter: The Most Important Resource of the 21st Century.’

The G20 Engagement Groups, such as the Y20, are independent collectives that are led by civil society organizations from the host country, according to the G20 website.

