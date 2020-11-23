Qatar says identified mother of dumped baby, after female invasive exams scandal

Qatar said Monday it had identified the mother of a baby dumped at its airport, an incident that prompted officials to order departing female passengers to undergo invasive examinations, sparking global outrage.
“Investigations revealed that the infant’s mother... threw the newborn infant in the trash can in one of the toilets in the departures lounge at the airport and boarded the plane to her destination,” Qatar’s public prosecutor said in a statement.
On October 2, women on 10 flights out of Doha were subject to the examinations as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
On October 29, New Zealand revealed that one of its citizens was among the women subjected to the invasive examinations, labeling the action “completely unacceptable.”
The incident which occurred on October 2, only came to light at the end of October after affected Australian passengers spoke out.
Australia has since said 13 of its citizens had to endure the “appalling” examinations, Britain said it is providing support for two women, and AFP has learned a French woman was also affected.
