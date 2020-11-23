Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince discusses latest Middle East developments with US' Pompeo

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The Crown Prince met with Pompeo in NEOM, the planned smart megacity on the Red Sea in northwestern Saudi Arabia.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
"During the meeting, they reviewed friendship ties, areas of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them, and discussed developments in the Middle East region and relevant efforts," SPA reported.
Upon arrival in the Kingdom, Pompeo said he will discuss American-Saudi efforts in counter terrorism, deterring Iran's "malign influence" and expanding bilateral trade relationship.
Prior to Pompeo's arrival in the Kingdom, the US State Department said the Secretary plans "to discuss the strong bilateral security and economic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, progress made under the US-Saudi Arabia Strategic Dialogue held last month in Washington, and issues related to Iran’s malign influence in the region."
Read more:
US and Saudi Arabia advance decades of cooperation: State Department fact sheet
Strong US ties to be focus of Pompeo visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Official
Saudi Arabia is US’ ‘strongest partner against extremism’: Ambassador Princess Reema
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 00:28 - GMT 21:28