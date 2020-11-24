British Foreign Secretary condemns Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum products station

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday condemned the attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on a petroleum products station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
“I condemn the Houthi attack on Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia. This attack on civilian infrastructure contradicts the Houthis’ claims to want to end the conflict,” Raab said on Twitter.
“With Yemen at risk of famine, the Houthis must cease their aggression and work with the UN to achieve peace,” he added.
A projectile launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution station in Jedda, the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Monday.
An official from the Saudi Aramco oil company on Tuesday said customers were unaffected by an attack that came from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah city.
Last Update: Tuesday, 24 November 2020 KSA 11:01 - GMT 08:01