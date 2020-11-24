Iraq condemns Houthi attack that targeted Jeddah petroleum products station

Iraq’s foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia that targeted a Jeddah petroleum products station in Saudi Arabia.
“The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the attack that targeted the Aramco oil station in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and affirms the Iraqi position to stand against any aggression and reject escalation in the region,” Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iraq calls “for a solution to crises by peaceful means and through negotiations between all parties concerned, to bring security and stability to the region,” the statement added.
On Monday, a projectile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, the Arab Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.
An official at the Saudi Ministry of Energy said earlier in the day that an explosion caused a fire to break out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in Northern Jeddah.
Jordan, Pakistan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack.
