Saudi Aramco: Customers unaffected by Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum facility

An official from the Saudi Aramco oil company on Tuesday said customers were unaffected by an attack that came from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah city.
One of the facilities’ 13 tanks is currently out of action.
A projectile launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution station in Jedda, the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Monday.
The official described the site as a “critical facility” which distributes more than 120,000 barrels of products per day.
A fire caused in the incident was extinguished in around 40 minutes with no casualties, he said.
Arab Coalition spokesman said: “The Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia has been implicated in this cowardly terrorist attack, which does not target the Kingdom's national capabilities, but rather targets the global economy, its supplies and global energy security,” SPA reported.
The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the “cowardly attack committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia terrorists” that targeted a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.
Last Update: Tuesday, 24 November 2020 KSA 10:47 - GMT 07:47