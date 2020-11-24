The UAE condemns ‘cowardly attack’ on Jeddah petroleum products station

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the “cowardly attack committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia terrorists” that targeted a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Monday, a projectile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, the Arab Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.
An official at the Saudi Ministry of Energy said earlier in the day that an explosion caused a fire to break out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in Northern Jeddah.
The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that it condemns this terrorist act and considers it as “evidence of the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region,” according to WAM.
WAM reported that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Kingdom, and supports it in all measures it takes to preserve the security and safety of its citizens and residents.
“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and any threat on the Kingdom is considered a threat to its security and stability,” the statement added.
Read more:
Arab Coalition: Fire at Jeddah petroleum products station caused by Houthi projectile
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘failed and cowardly’ Jeddah attack
ISIS claims attack on Jeddah’s non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 24 November 2020 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53