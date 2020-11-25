Coronavirus: The UAE records 1,297 cases, four deaths, as capital eases travel rules

The UAE recorded four deaths from coronavirus and 1,297 new cases, according to the state news agency WAM on Wednesday.

A total of 113,220 tests were carried out, and 783 people recovered from the virus.

There were slightly fewer new cases than the previous day, which saw 1,310 test positive – the highest in a single day since October.

The figures are in line with a general upward trend of an increasing number of new cases and deaths that began around the beginning of September after an early spike in May.

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi’s government also announced that passengers returning to the emirate from abroad would no longer have to quarantine for 14 days if they were taking part in the Chinese Sinopharm vaccination trial.

Abu Dhabi has thus far imposed more stringent lockdown measures than other emirates, requiring those who are travelling from inside the country to present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours at its border.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 15:03 - GMT 12:03