Dubai busts largest coastal drug smuggling attempt, seizes 662 kilograms of narcotics

Dubai Customs has foiled another drug smuggling operation, seizing 662 kilograms of narcotics in the biggest haul seized at coastal borders.

A YouTube video published by Dubai Customs detailed the operation, showing how law enforcement authorities tracked the boat at Dubai Port and used trained dogs to locate the drugs on the vessel.

Authorities found around 123 kilograms of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances, 33 of heroin, 201 of cannabis and opium, 306 of meth, where the estimated market value is upwards of a half a billion dirhams.

“The drugs were concealed skilfully in a secret stash in the vessel. Using the mobile customs laboratory, the recovered contraband were initially screened for drugs and the test result turned out positive,” state news agency WAM reported.

The Dubai Police-General Department of Anti-Narcotics coordinated with Dubai customs on the raid.

“Our top strategic priority goes to securing our borders while facilitating legitimate trade and travel movement,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, WAM reported.

Last month, Dubai Police arrested three individuals who were said to be part of a drug trafficking gang. The trio was trying to traffic around 33 kilograms of crystal meth.

Last week, Dubai police also foiled an international gang’s plot to smuggle 123 kilograms of crystal meth into the UAE.

Following the latest seizure, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said: “As part of our strategic role in protecting the society, we stand firm and alert against any smuggling attempts through different borders. This new seizure is an example of how efficient our people work in these difficult times in which we face the spread of the COVID-19.”

