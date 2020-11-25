Emirates processes 1.7 mln coronavirus refund requests, returns $1.7 bln to customers

Emirates airline said on Wednesday that it has processed nearly 1.7 million refund requests, delivering on its promise to complete the refund backlog that had stacked up as coronavirus forced millions globally to cancel flights.

The UAE’s flagship airline said it had returned 6.3 billion dirhams (about $1.7 billion) in refunds to its customers, of which 4.7 billion was refunded to customers who had booked directly with the airline.

“Thanks to the efforts of our refunds and customer service teams, the support and co-operation of our partners, and the understanding of our customers, Emirates has now cleared our backlog of refunds,” Tim Clark, Emirates airline president, said.

He also said that while there are still higher volumes of refunds and flight coupon change requests, these can now be managed in a seven-day period.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Earlier this week, Emirates announced that it would offer customers COVID-19 travel insurance on all tickets purchased on or from December 1.

“In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this new generous offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products,” a press release from the airline read.

Read more:

COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know

Dubai prepares to resume medical tourism sector amid COVID-19

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to 6 more cities, bringing total to 58

As of July 23, all travelers arriving in or transiting through the United Arab Emirates must present a negative PCR test result starting on August 1. Following months of lockdown to curb COVID-19, Dubai welcomed tourists back on July 7.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 12:58 - GMT 09:58