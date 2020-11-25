Greek-operated tanker damaged by mine at Saudi terminal: Security firm

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The blast happened early Wednesday and struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker near Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

“Their vessel was attacked by an unknown source,” a statement from the Agrari’s operators said. “The Agrari was struck about 1 meter above the waterline and has suffered a breach. It has been confirmed that the crew are safe and there have been no injuries.”

Read more:

Arab Coalition intercepts 5 explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis

US set to designate Iran-backed Houthi militia as terrorist organization

Global oil markets well supplied, says IEA after attack on Saudi oil facility

The Agrari is a smaller aframax crude oil tanker, data on TMS Tankers website showed. The ship was still floating off the coast and had been boarded by Saudi officials, the company said.

Ambrey reported the blast and attributed it to a mine. The Maltese-flagged tanker Agrari, is operated by Greece’s TMS Tankers, Ambrey said.

The tanker was struck on Wednesday about 1 meter above the waterline and suffered a breach while at berth in al-Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia, its manager Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers said in a statement.



The incident happened at midnight GMT. It was “attacked by an unknown source ... after completion of her discharging and preparing to depart.” No pollution has been reported, it added.



“LR2/Aframax tanker AGRARI was impacted by a mine having berthed at one of the Al Shuqaiq Steam Power Plant (SSPP) jetties in Saudi Arabia,” Ambrey’s report said.



“The explosion took place in port limits and punctured the hull of the vessel, which is in ballast,” it added. It noted the vessel had arrived at Al Shuqaiq on November 23.



Al-Shuqaiq is on Saudi’s Red Sea coast, just north of the Yemeni border.

Yemen’s Houthi group on Monday claimed a strike on a Saudi Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah. Aramco and Saudi authorities confirmed the attack.

The Arab coalition reported on Tuesday that it removed and destroyed five Iranian-made naval mines planted by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea, condemning the attempted attacks as posing “a serious threat to maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab strait.”

Thw Arab coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015. Houthi military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 18:56 - GMT 15:56