Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels, says Bahrain interior ministry

Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Wednesday that three Qatari coastguard vessels had stopped two Bahraini coastguard vessels that were taking part in a maritime exercise in the north of Fasht al-Dibil.

The Bahraini vessels were then let go, the ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain considered it “an act inconsistent” with a security agreement between the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ministry said.

It said it would notify the GCC and hoped the incident would not be repeated.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their regional foe Iran that Doha denies.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 17:24 - GMT 14:24