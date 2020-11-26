Dubai’s Emirates airline to reopen airport lounges with coronavirus safety measures

Dubai-based Emirates airline on Thursday said it was reopening its airport lounges around the world, starting with the airline’s lounge in Egypt’s Cairo International Airport, according to a press release.

The press release added that Emirates lounges in New York’s JFK International and Manchester Airport are also set to reopen.

The airline said it has redesigned its lounges, introducing health and safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The buffet offering will be changed to an a la carte service with contactless menus activated by a QR code,” according to the press release, which added that Emirates lounge staff will sanitize each seat and table after customers leave.

Additionally, all employees working in the lounge will be wearing masks and will adhere to social distancing protocols.

“To ensure food safety, catering staff will be wearing masks, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE),” Emirates said.

Newspapers, magazines and other reading materials will not be available in lounges, and the seating capacity will be halved.

“Emirates has been introducing services aimed at providing customers with a safe and seamless airport experience,” according to the press release, adding that the Emirates lounge at Dubai International Airport is also open with a redesigned service and a designated First Class area.

