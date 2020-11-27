Abu Dhabi: Modon demolishes towers in 10 seconds setting world record

A building developer in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi demolished towers that are 144-floors (165 meters) high in 10 seconds, setting a Guinness World Record on Friday.

“Modon Properties set a new Guinness World Record title for the ‘Tallest building demolished using explosives (controlled demolition)’ after the successful demolition of Mina Plaza towers in Mina Zayed area. The 165m, 144-floors towers were demolished in 10 seconds,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a tweet.



The demolition was part of the Mina Zayed redevelopment project in the UAE’s capital, according to the media office.



“@AbuDhabiDMT would like to thank all participating parties and the public for their cooperation and adherence to precautionary safety measures,” Abu Dhabi Media Office added.



The demolition was part of the “second phase of the revitalization of the Mina Zayed area in Abu Dhabi.”

