Abu Dhabi: Modon demolishes towers in 10 seconds setting world record

A building developer in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi demolished towers that are 144-floors (165 meters) high in 10 seconds, setting a Guinness World Record on Friday.
تمت بحمد الله عملية هدم أبراج ميناء بلازا ضمن مشروع تطوير منطقة الميناء في أبوظبي في ١٠ ثوانٍ بنجاح وأمان. تتقدم دائرة البلديات والنقل بالشكر إلى جميع الجهات المشاركة وللجمهور على تعاونهم والتزامهم بإجراءات السلامة في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/Cd4BKNXxf4— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020
“@AbuDhabiDMT would like to thank all participating parties and the public for their cooperation and adherence to precautionary safety measures,” Abu Dhabi Media Office added.
The demolition was part of the “second phase of the revitalization of the Mina Zayed area in Abu Dhabi.”
