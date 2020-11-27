Iran-backed Houthis are behind Yemen's problems: Saudi FM

The Iran-backed Houthi militia stands behind Yemen's problems, said Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday.

The Houthis took Yemen's capital in 2014 and have been engaged in conflict with the internationally recognized government and the Arab Coalition since.

Prince Faisal noted that the Houthis have launched hundreds of rocket and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia from Yemeni territory.

The minister also addressed the broader issue of extremism, saying that the Kingdom condemned the violation of religious symbols and called for tolerance. He added that the Islamic world had suffered from terrorism and was continuing to address the issue.

OIC foreign ministers

Prince Faisal was speaking at the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, organized by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and hosted by the Republic of Niger in the capital, Niamey.

The session brought together foreign ministers from across the Islamic world to discuss issues including the fight against extremism, the Palestinian and Rohinya causes, and a range of other humanitarian issues.

The session is being chaired by OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

